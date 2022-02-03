Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 23.39%.

Shares of BSBK stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bogota Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bogota Financial worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bogota Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

