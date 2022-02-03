Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Receives $31.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOLT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

BOLT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 151,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,330. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.