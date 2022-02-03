Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.08

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.08 and last traded at C$7.89, with a volume of 174327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

Several research firms have commented on BNE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$64.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

