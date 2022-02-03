Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.79

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.79 and traded as high as C$7.89. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 84,989 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.80.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$64.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

