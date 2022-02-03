Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

