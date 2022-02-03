Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1894 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 45.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS BOALY opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Boral has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

About Boral

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

