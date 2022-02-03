Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

BSX opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

