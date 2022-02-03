Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 415,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.04.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

