Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 51,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 68.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Global Frontier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 152.0% during the second quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMYT stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. Amryt Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMYT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

