Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.