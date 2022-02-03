Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 547 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,349,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

