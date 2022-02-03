Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.38 ($102.68).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €76.98 ($86.49) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.36. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

