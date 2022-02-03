Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.38 ($102.68).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €76.98 ($86.49) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.36. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.20).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

