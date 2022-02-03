Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 41.4% in January

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.39. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.99.
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
