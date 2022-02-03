Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 41.4% in January

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.39. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

