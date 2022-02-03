Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 594,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.29. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after buying an additional 44,463 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

