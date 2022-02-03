Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 594,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.29. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.