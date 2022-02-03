Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

