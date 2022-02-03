Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

EAT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,695. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brinker International by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

