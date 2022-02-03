Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

NYSE EAT traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

