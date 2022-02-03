Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

EAT stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

