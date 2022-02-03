Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $38.80. 8,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,955. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

