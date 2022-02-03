BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 26,825 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQX. CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

