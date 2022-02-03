BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.37 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,189 shares of company stock worth $3,359,620. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKR opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

