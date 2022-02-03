BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.88.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $166.99 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

