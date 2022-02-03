Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $163.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Broadridge has a strong business model, backed by higher recurring fee revenues. The company has supplemented internal growth with strategic acquisitions. It has diversified products and services to support top line growth. The company is executing well on its growth strategy in governance, capital markets and wealth management. Rising demand for technology solutions has enabled the company to increase investments in digital, AI, cloud and blockchain particularly via acquisitions. The company has been consistently rewarding its shareholders. Partly due to these positives, the stock has increased in the past year. However, the company continues to grapple with client concentration. Its customer communications business remains weak. Stiff competition affects the company's ability to increase market share and profitability.”

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.68. 9,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 89,979 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,685,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 96.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

