Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.54 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post sales of $634.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $630.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $638.60 million. Envista reported sales of $732.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.18. 784,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $95,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

