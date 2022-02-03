Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital also reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,203,000 after buying an additional 6,720,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after buying an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 143.2% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 1,853,835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after buying an additional 1,479,165 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 115,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

