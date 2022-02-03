Brokerages Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

