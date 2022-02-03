Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $300.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.60 million to $309.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $330.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 604,318 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.63. 41,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.81. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

