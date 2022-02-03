Brokerages Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report sales of $4.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 million and the lowest is $3.88 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 532,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,673. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.