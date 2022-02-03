Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.11. 5,613,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,574,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $230.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

