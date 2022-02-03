Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $142.79. 10,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,089. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

