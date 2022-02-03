Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.54. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,348. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

