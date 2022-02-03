Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post $0.69 EPS

Brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of USPH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.