Brokerages Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.87 Million

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report sales of $264.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.40 million and the lowest is $263.20 million. WNS posted sales of $228.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in WNS by 511.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of WNS by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in WNS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,229. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

