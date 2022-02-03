Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target at $4,157.55

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,157.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $214.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,797.39. 333,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,284.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,368.96.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

