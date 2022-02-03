Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) PT at $298.25

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in CACI International by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in CACI International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CACI International by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI stock opened at $257.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CACI International has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.