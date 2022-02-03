Brokerages Set Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) PT at $6.08

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of research firms have commented on CSPR. Roth Capital cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the second quarter valued at $812,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 133,074 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

