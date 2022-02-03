Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) PT at C$8.45

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CRON stock opened at C$4.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$20.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.85.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

