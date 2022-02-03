Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT at $69.80

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRUS traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 66,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

