Brokerages Set On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Price Target at GBX 428.33

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 428.33 ($5.76).

Several equities analysts have commented on OTB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.11) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 289.76 ($3.90) on Monday. On the Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 517 ($6.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 307.35. The company has a market cap of £480.39 million and a PE ratio of -15.37.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

