Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $1,531.27

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,516.12.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $72.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $813.61. 99,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 52-week low of $780.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,253.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,410.98.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

