Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price at $22.61

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 19,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz during the third quarter worth $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth $165,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. 1,059,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,743,814. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Skillz has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

