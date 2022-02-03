Brokerages Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) PT at GBX 560

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 560 ($7.53).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 510 ($6.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 410 ($5.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.08) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 2,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,648.02). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto bought 35,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($181,634.85). In the last three months, insiders purchased 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000.

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.85) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 404.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 357.60 ($4.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.67).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

