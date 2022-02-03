Brokerages Set Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) PT at $0.27

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.39) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS TIIAY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

