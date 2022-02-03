Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) PT at C$55.11

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$48.72 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$19.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market cap of C$16.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$465,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,856,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,249,499.90. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,695. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,344,655.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

