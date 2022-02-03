Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.13 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Shares of COF opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $105.57 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

