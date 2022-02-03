Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Princeton in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.60. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Bank of Princeton by 0.9% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

