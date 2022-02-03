Brokers Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

