Brokers Set Expectations for KBC Group NV’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of KBC Group in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €81.00 ($91.01) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on KBC Group from €67.70 ($76.07) to €66.40 ($74.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on KBC Group from €60.00 ($67.42) to €65.00 ($73.03) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($88.76) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.38. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

