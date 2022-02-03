Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $59,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period.

NYSE BAMR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,230. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

