Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.
Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $62.48.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.