Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $62.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

